SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 5.5% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

