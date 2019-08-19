Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $196,126.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $196,126.00 and $65,861.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01326453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,401,645,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

