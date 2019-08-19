S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $252.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $4,369,622. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 24.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.15. 41,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $262.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

