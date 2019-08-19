South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Set at $30.00 by Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) received a $30.00 price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.68. 288,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,361,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.