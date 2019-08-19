Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.83

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.83 and traded as low as $27.30. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 983,588 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$25.83.

About Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

