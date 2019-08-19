Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 291.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

SAH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 1,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

