SongCoin Trading 119.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 569% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. SongCoin has a total market cap of $6,965.00 and $4.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SongCoin has traded 119.6% higher against the US dollar. One SongCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00711888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here . SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

