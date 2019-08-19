Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 40,191 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.