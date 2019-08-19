Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 40,191 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

