SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) vs. GCI Liberty (OTCMKTS:GLIBA) Head to Head Analysis

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GCI Liberty and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 4 0 2.80 SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. Given GCI Liberty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCI Liberty and SoftBank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million 8.45 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -37.44 SoftBank Group $86.63 billion 1.18 $12.73 billion $2.84 8.24

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoftBank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GCI Liberty does not pay a dividend. SoftBank Group pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty 83.86% -5.83% -2.96% SoftBank Group 14.59% 17.93% 4.10%

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.