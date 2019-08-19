SmartCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,451.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $35,451.00 and $5.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00709933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014794 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,404,996 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

