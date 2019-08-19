SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SILV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.82.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 354,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,294. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

