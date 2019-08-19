Silent Notary Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $469,355.00 and $123,808.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, YoBit and DDEX. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

