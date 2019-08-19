SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.73. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 3,045 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 3.04% of SIFCO Industries worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

