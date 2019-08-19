ShowHand (HAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,307.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $22,432.00 and $7,307.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00265732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.01347815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

