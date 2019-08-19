Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 2.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.7% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.17. 399,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

