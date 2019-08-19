Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV FBT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.90. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.63.

