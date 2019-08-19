Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.03. 126,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

