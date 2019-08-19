Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after buying an additional 214,945 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,575,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,029,440,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $473,715,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,733. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

