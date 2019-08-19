Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 62.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 57,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.48.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

