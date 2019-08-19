Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,397,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Raytheon by 829.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,150 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.36. 914,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.