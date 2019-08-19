Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Insider Purchases £124.11 in Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 197 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £124.11 ($162.17).

Shares of Severfield stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 63 ($0.82). 21,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.39. Severfield PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

