Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.81

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $16.34. Seven Group shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 1,192,408 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$18.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Seven Group Company Profile (ASX:SVW)

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

