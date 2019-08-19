Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 11.4% Higher

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) traded up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31, 278,828 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 414,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan bought 8,888,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $34,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,880 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 4,024,575 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,050,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,295 shares during the last quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.