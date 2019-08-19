SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,452 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $26,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after acquiring an additional 215,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,176,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 121,191 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,064,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after buying an additional 156,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 937,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,929. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.