Scroll (SCRL) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01339574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00093352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

