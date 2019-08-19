Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (up from $1.60) on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asanko Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Shares of AKG remained flat at $$0.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 335,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,189. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.10.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Asanko Gold in the second quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,228,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 750,127 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

