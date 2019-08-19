Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is FLC Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.45% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 918.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,767,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121,156 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 876,940 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,157,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.77.

