Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. 205,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,262. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

