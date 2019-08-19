Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $72.68. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $73.06, with a volume of 914,896 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.94 ($90.63).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

