Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. 387,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,050. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

