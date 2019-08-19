Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.12. The company had a trading volume of 233,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,709. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.