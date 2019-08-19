Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 920,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after buying an additional 119,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.41.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.97. 199,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,618. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $878,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

