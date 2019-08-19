Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. AFLAC makes up 2.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of AFLAC worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $143,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,980 shares of company stock worth $4,500,870. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 106,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,801. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

