Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $79.99. 41,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

