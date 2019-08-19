Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,140.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,075.70.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $16.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,938.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,824.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

