Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. 1,117,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

