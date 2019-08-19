Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.98 ($11.60).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.29 ($9.64) on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.58.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

