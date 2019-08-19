Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.98 ($11.60).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.29 ($9.64) on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

