Rudd International Inc. Buys New Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,884,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.77 on Monday, reaching $207.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.76. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

