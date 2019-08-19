Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE RDS.A traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 295,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

