Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) a $4.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ARAY has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Accuray presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 56,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $211,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,376.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Kirkpatrick sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $30,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Accuray by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Accuray by 46.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 429.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 746,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 605,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 126,656 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accuray by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

