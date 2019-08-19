Rossmore Private Capital Takes $210,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 243,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,506. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.