Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.62. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.