Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 885,102 shares of company stock worth $71,110,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.88. 2,075,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,686. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

