Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 1,960 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,648,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 137,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,676. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

