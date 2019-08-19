Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.32.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,475. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $3,070,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,939 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,810.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 572,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 41,663 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 241.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 501,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.