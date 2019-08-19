Roger H. Brown Sells 5,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Roger H. Brown sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.23. 268,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,448. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

