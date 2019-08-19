Roger H. Brown Sells 5,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Roger H. Brown sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BFAM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.23. 268,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,448. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.