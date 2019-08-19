Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) Trading 0.6% Higher

Rocket Internet SE (FRA:RKET)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €25.46 ($29.60) and last traded at €25.16 ($29.26), 104,221 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €25.02 ($29.09).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a €30.30 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.61 ($32.11).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.48.

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

