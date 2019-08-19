RoBET (ROBET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One RoBET token can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00008151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, RoBET has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. RoBET has a total market capitalization of $676,710.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RoBET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.01326308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET (ROBET) is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RoBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoBET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.