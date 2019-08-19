RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $243.47

RM plc (LON:RM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.47 and traded as low as $250.00. RM shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 20,157 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RM in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

