Rivetz One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. Rivetz has a market cap of $399,190.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00268418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.01345205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00093759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

